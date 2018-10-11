Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers' Antonio Brown says facts will come out to show innocence in lawsuits

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) runs with a reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) runs with a reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Updated 7 hours ago

Antonio Brown responded to the two lawsuits filed against him in Florida, claiming his innocence.

Brown issued a statement Thursday.

“It has now been made public that two lawsuits containing false claims have been filed against me,” Brown said. “The facts will soon come out that prove my innocence. My focus will remain on football and I will not let the cases serve as a distraction.”

The NFL is monitoring the civil suits and could punish Brown for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Brown was named in a lawsuit filed in Florida in August by Ophir Sternberg, the CEO and founding partner of Miami-based Lionheart Capital, LLC. Sternberg is seeking damages in connection to claims that furniture thrown from a 14th-floor balcony by Brown nearly struck a Sternberg’s father and his 22-month-old son.

The suit, filed in Miami-Dade County, claims the incident left the toddler “severely traumatized.” It also states that Brown’s rage was fueled by the alleged theft of $80,000 from his closet.

Brown has until Thursday to respond to that lawsuit.

The second lawsuit was filed by the landlord of the luxury apartment and seeks in excess of $15,000 for damages to the apartment.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me