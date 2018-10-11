Steelers' Antonio Brown says facts will come out to show innocence in lawsuits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Antonio Brown responded to the two lawsuits filed against him in Florida, claiming his innocence.

Brown issued a statement Thursday.

“It has now been made public that two lawsuits containing false claims have been filed against me,” Brown said. “The facts will soon come out that prove my innocence. My focus will remain on football and I will not let the cases serve as a distraction.”

The NFL is monitoring the civil suits and could punish Brown for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Brown was named in a lawsuit filed in Florida in August by Ophir Sternberg, the CEO and founding partner of Miami-based Lionheart Capital, LLC. Sternberg is seeking damages in connection to claims that furniture thrown from a 14th-floor balcony by Brown nearly struck a Sternberg’s father and his 22-month-old son.

The suit, filed in Miami-Dade County, claims the incident left the toddler “severely traumatized.” It also states that Brown’s rage was fueled by the alleged theft of $80,000 from his closet.

Brown has until Thursday to respond to that lawsuit.

The second lawsuit was filed by the landlord of the luxury apartment and seeks in excess of $15,000 for damages to the apartment.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.