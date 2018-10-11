Steelers' Vince Williams, Terrell Edmunds practice, L.J. Fort sits out again

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Pittsburgh Steelers defensive starters practiced fully for the second consecutive day, an indication neither will miss Sunday’s AFC North showdown in Cincinnati.

Linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring) and safety Terrell Edmunds (calf) were listed on Thursday’s official injury report as full participants in Thursday’s practice. Williams is on track to return against the Bengals after he missed last Sunday’s win against Atlanta.

L.J. Fort again missed practice because of an ankle injury suffered while filling in for Williams against the Falcons, joining veterans safety Morgan Burnett (groin) and receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) as absent from Thursday’s practice.

Slot cornerback Mike Hilton was not listed on the injury report, but he confirmed that he had to head to the sideline after a temporary aggravation of the right elbow that was hyper-extended in Tampa Bay and caused him to sit out the following week against Baltimore.

Early in a 7-on-7 drill Hilton let out a yell after landing on his right elbow, but he said he returned after sitting out a few plays. He finished practice.

“Everything is fine,” Hilton said. “I had to let it calm back down.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.