Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers' Vince Williams, Terrell Edmunds practice, L.J. Fort sits out again

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Terrell Edmunds (34) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Terrell Edmunds (34) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Updated 10 hours ago

Two Pittsburgh Steelers defensive starters practiced fully for the second consecutive day, an indication neither will miss Sunday’s AFC North showdown in Cincinnati.

Linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring) and safety Terrell Edmunds (calf) were listed on Thursday’s official injury report as full participants in Thursday’s practice. Williams is on track to return against the Bengals after he missed last Sunday’s win against Atlanta.

L.J. Fort again missed practice because of an ankle injury suffered while filling in for Williams against the Falcons, joining veterans safety Morgan Burnett (groin) and receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) as absent from Thursday’s practice.

Slot cornerback Mike Hilton was not listed on the injury report, but he confirmed that he had to head to the sideline after a temporary aggravation of the right elbow that was hyper-extended in Tampa Bay and caused him to sit out the following week against Baltimore.

Early in a 7-on-7 drill Hilton let out a yell after landing on his right elbow, but he said he returned after sitting out a few plays. He finished practice.

“Everything is fine,” Hilton said. “I had to let it calm back down.”

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me