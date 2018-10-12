Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster not worried about revenge from Bengals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If the Cincinnati Bengals are plotting restitution toward JuJu Smith-Schuster for his hard block and taunt of Vontaze Burfict last December, Smith-Schuster insists he’s not harboring worry about it.

“I’m just worried about the game,” the Steelers receiver said of Sunday’s game in Cincinnati, “and just playing focused and playing with my teammates and just going out there and coming out with a victory.”

The most recent trip for the Steelers and Smith-Schuster to Paul Brown Stadium was Dec. 4. While it is remembered most for the Ryan Shazier spinal injury that has prevented him from playing since, the Steelers’ come-from-behind 23-20 victory perhaps ranks third to the blindside block Smith-Schuster delivered to Bengals linebacker Burfict.

Smith-Schuster stood over Burfict after the block in an apparent taunt as Burfict lied on the turf, ultimately leaving the game with a diagnosed concussion. The sequence earned the then-rookie Smith-Schsuter a one-game suspension.

Asked what he remembered most from the game, Smith-Schuster on Friday said “Just coming out with the W.”

Pressed, Smith-Schuster elaborated: “There was a lot of emotions on both sides of the ball, obviously with Shazier and what I did. But it’s just a physical game – that’s what you’re going to get out of it.”

Looking back, did the 15-yard penalty and suspension cause Smith-Schuster to change his game?

“I never change for nobody,” he said. “I just play this game.”

The hit by Smith-Schuster on Burfict was emblematic of a game that featured nine personal-foul flags, two player suspensions (one was reversed), a $36,000 fine levied, three diagnosed concussions, two players carted off the field and four others who left the game and did not return.

The game itself was characteristic of much of the past decade of the Steelers-Bengals rivalry.

“It’s AFC North, and the rivalry is a very strong rivalry,” Smith-Schuster said. “It’s physical and it’s going to be a tough game. It’s going to be a tough game to go in there and get a W.”

Based on the vocal calls of some Cincinnati fans, it also might be tough for Smith-Schuster to avoid absorbing a big hit from a Bengals player as a form of restitution for his hit and taunt of Burfict.

Does Smith-Schuster think the Bengals will be physical toward him?

“Of course – not just me, but everybody.”

Is he going to be watching his back?

“No, I am thinking I am fine – (and) I think my guys have got my back.”

Teammate Antonio Brown on Friday said “obviously, we have his back.”

“It’s a football game, man,” Brown said moments earlier. “You gotta play the game.

“It’s football. It’s not personal. We have to protect ourselves all the time.”

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.