Steelers' Vince Williams (hamstring) will return Sunday; L.J. Fort likely out

Vince Williams’ sabbatical from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting lineup will be a short one.

Last week, the inside linebacker missed a game because of injury for the first time in his six-year NFL career. But his hamstring has since healed enough that he completed a full week of practice Friday and will play in the game Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Two Steelers were listed as doubtful on the team’s official injury report, and another is highly unlikely to play after not taking part in any of the three practices this week: safety Morgan Burnett (groin), receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) and linebacker L.J. Fort (ankle).

Burnett will miss his fourth consecutive game; Heyward-Bey his second.

One of the players who took Williams’ place last Sunday against Atlanta, Fort did not practice all week but was given an official designation of “doubtful” on the injury report. The Steelers, though, haven’t had a “doubtful” player play in a game over the past three-plus seasons.

The only other player who’d been listed on the Steelers injury report for reasons of injury this week, rookie safety Terrell Edmunds, will play against the Bengals. He had a calf injury, but did not miss any practice time because of it.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.