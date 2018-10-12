Steelers' T.J. Watt reportedly fined $20,054 for sack, drawing indignation from his brother

T.J. Watt appeared angry and frustrated after Pittsburgh Steelers practice Friday. Finding out you're out more than $25,000 will do that.

Watt was fined $25,054 in connection to the roughing the passer penalty he received during last Sunday's win against the Atlanta Falcons, according to a report from ESPN.

NFL fined its co-sack leader, TJ Watt, $20,054 for "forcibly hitting in the knee area or below" Falcons' QB Matt Ryan, per source. The league office instructed the Steelers to deduct the money from Watt's paycheck if he does not appeal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2018

Watt seemed to learn of the fine shortly after entering the locker room at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Friday, and he angrily left the locker room shortly thereafter.

A few minutes later, Watt declined to speak to reporters - but his brother provided plenty of reaction for the fine on social media.

Watt's three-time NFL defensive player of the year older brother, T.J., posted two indignant messages to his verified Twitter account early Friday afternoon.

One quoted the tweet that reported the news of the fine from ESPN's Adam Schefter: "That is insanity."

Another was a comment highlighting a short video clip of the hit that T.J. Watt was fined for, one in which Watt dove at Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and made contact in his lower leg. Watt appeared to make an attempt to lift his arms up and roll out of the way, and the contact appeared light.

"$20,000 for this?!?!?!" J.J. Watt tweeted.

According to the NFL's 2018 fine schedule, the minimum for a first offense for roughing the passer is $20,054. According to Schefter's report, the fine was specifically for "forcibly hitting in the knee area or below."

After Sunday's game - one in which he had three sacks - T.J. Watt said: "I understand the rules. I'm not a dirty player. I tried to pull off him at the end. Whether the ref saw it or not, I understand why they call it. It was a low hit. But I tried to pull my arms off. We'll see if I get a check in the mail or not. It puts us in a bind because I don't know what else I can do. I couldn't have rolled off, then I risk hitting someone in the knees or hurting myself."

It was also after that game in which Steelers coach Mike Tomlin referred to some unspecified penalties as "a joke" during comments that reportedly earned Tomlin a $25,000 fine.

"We gotta get better as a National Football League," Tomlin added. "Man, these penalties are costing people games and jobs. We gotta get 'em correct. And so I'm (ticked) about it, to be quite honest with you. But that's all I'm gonna say on it."

