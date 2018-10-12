Lawyer of Steelers' Antonio Brown files motion to dismiss one of the lawsuits against him
Updated 3 hours ago
Antonio Brown and his attorney have responded to one of the lawsuits filed against the Pittsburgh Steelers All Pro receiver, calling it “a blatant shakedown attempt.”
According to a report from USA Today , the motion states that claims that Brown threw several items from the 14th-floor balcony of a condominium building in late April are “false, meritless and a flagrant misrepresentation of the situation that occurred.”
The lawsuit was filed in Miami-Dade County in August by Ophir Sternberg, the CEO and founding partner of Miami-based Lionheart Capital, LLC. Sternberg is seeking damages in connection to claims that furniture thrown nearly struck Sternberg’s father and his 22-month-old son, leaving the toddler “severely traumatized.”
The motion to dismiss was filed Thursday Brown’s lawyer, Darren Heitner.
“This action amounts to nothing more than a shameful attempt by a struggling real estate developer to exploit his minor child for the purpose of alleging a baseless and false claim against a well-known and respected individual,” it states.
Thursday, Brown released a statement saying, “The facts will soon come out that prove my innocence.”
Friday, Brown implied the litigation against him is a result of his celebrity: “It comes from being successful, it comes from being in the spotlight, it comes from having fame.”
A second lawsuit was filed against Brown by the landlord of the luxury apartment and seeks in excess of $15,000 for damages to the apartment.
Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.