Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Lawyer of Steelers' Antonio Brown files motion to dismiss one of the lawsuits against him

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
This is a photo of Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team. This image reflects the Pittsburgh Steelers active roster as of Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo)
This is a photo of Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team. This image reflects the Pittsburgh Steelers active roster as of Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo)

Updated 3 hours ago

Antonio Brown and his attorney have responded to one of the lawsuits filed against the Pittsburgh Steelers All Pro receiver, calling it “a blatant shakedown attempt.”

According to a report from USA Today , the motion states that claims that Brown threw several items from the 14th-floor balcony of a condominium building in late April are “false, meritless and a flagrant misrepresentation of the situation that occurred.”

The lawsuit was filed in Miami-Dade County in August by Ophir Sternberg, the CEO and founding partner of Miami-based Lionheart Capital, LLC. Sternberg is seeking damages in connection to claims that furniture thrown nearly struck Sternberg’s father and his 22-month-old son, leaving the toddler “severely traumatized.”

The motion to dismiss was filed Thursday Brown’s lawyer, Darren Heitner.

“This action amounts to nothing more than a shameful attempt by a struggling real estate developer to exploit his minor child for the purpose of alleging a baseless and false claim against a well-known and respected individual,” it states.

Thursday, Brown released a statement saying, “The facts will soon come out that prove my innocence.”

Friday, Brown implied the litigation against him is a result of his celebrity: “It comes from being successful, it comes from being in the spotlight, it comes from having fame.”

A second lawsuit was filed against Brown by the landlord of the luxury apartment and seeks in excess of $15,000 for damages to the apartment.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Related Content
Steelers' Antonio Brown's response to lawsuits against him: 'It comes from having fame'
In his first pubic interaction with media since it became public that he's facing two civil lawsuits filed against him, Antonio Brown in part blamed ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me