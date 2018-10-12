Lawyer of Steelers' Antonio Brown files motion to dismiss one of the lawsuits against him

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Antonio Brown and his attorney have responded to one of the lawsuits filed against the Pittsburgh Steelers All Pro receiver, calling it “a blatant shakedown attempt.”

According to a report from USA Today , the motion states that claims that Brown threw several items from the 14th-floor balcony of a condominium building in late April are “false, meritless and a flagrant misrepresentation of the situation that occurred.”

The lawsuit was filed in Miami-Dade County in August by Ophir Sternberg, the CEO and founding partner of Miami-based Lionheart Capital, LLC. Sternberg is seeking damages in connection to claims that furniture thrown nearly struck Sternberg’s father and his 22-month-old son, leaving the toddler “severely traumatized.”

The motion to dismiss was filed Thursday Brown’s lawyer, Darren Heitner.

“This action amounts to nothing more than a shameful attempt by a struggling real estate developer to exploit his minor child for the purpose of alleging a baseless and false claim against a well-known and respected individual,” it states.

Thursday, Brown released a statement saying, “The facts will soon come out that prove my innocence.”

Friday, Brown implied the litigation against him is a result of his celebrity: “It comes from being successful, it comes from being in the spotlight, it comes from having fame.”

A second lawsuit was filed against Brown by the landlord of the luxury apartment and seeks in excess of $15,000 for damages to the apartment.

