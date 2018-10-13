Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Ryan Shazier visits medical staff in Cincinnati

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

CINCINNATI — Ryan Shazier hasn’t forgotten about the medical personnel who treated him immediately after his spinal cord injury 10 months ago.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers returning to Cincinnati for the first time since the December game in which Shazier was injured and without feeling in his legs, he paid a visit Saturday to UC Health’s University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Shazier was accompanied by Steelers doctors David Okonkwo and Joe Maroon. He brought the hospital staff T-shirts emblazoned with his No. 50 and posed for a photo with medical personnel.

Shazier spent two night at the UC Medical Center before he was transported to a UPMC facility in Pittsburgh, where he spent the next two months.

“It’s been a long journey, but this is still a ways to go,” Shazier wrote on his Instagram page. “But it all started here in Cincinnati. Today was an amazing day I was so thankful to be able to tell everyone thank you. “Shalieve.”

Shazier’s football future remains in doubt, and he is not playing this season, but his recovery has progressed to the point that he no longer walks with any assistance.

Shazier continues to assist the Steelers in game-planning and coaching while he continues his rehabilitation.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

