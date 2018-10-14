Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Vince Williams returns, L.J. Fort inactive for Steelers game at Cincinnati

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Steelers linebackers vince Williams and T.J. Watt drop Browns running back Carlos Hyde for a loss in the third quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
CINCINNATI – The Pittsburgh Steelers will get starting inside linebacker Vince Williams back on Sunday, but they will be without backup linebacker L.J. Fort, who was one of the stars of last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Fort (ankle) is one of seven Steelers players who are inactive for the 1 p.m. game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Williams returns after missing one game because of a hamstring injury.

Healthy scratches for the Steelers are defensive lineman L.T. Walton, safety Marcus Allen, offensive lineman Zach Banner and quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Safety Morgan Burnett (groin) and wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) also are inactive.

Fort was listed as doubtful on Friday after missing all three practices last week. His absence comes one week after he had six tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the Steelers’ 41-17 victory against the Falcons.

Burnett (groin) and Heyward-Bey (ankle) were ruled out on Friday. Burnett missed his fourth consecutive game and Heyward-Bey his second.

For the Bengals, the inactive players are wide receiver John Ross (groin), wide receiver Auden Tate, running back Gio Bernard (knee), center Billy Price (foot), offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi (groin), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) and defensive tackle Adolphus Washington.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

