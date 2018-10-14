Steelers stage last-minute comeback, beat Bengals 28-21

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CINCINNATI – The Pittsburgh Steelers staged a last-minute comeback Sunday afternoon, perhaps salvaging their season when Antonio Brown scored a 31-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds left for a 28-21 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals, who remain in first place of the AFC North with a 4-2 record, appeared to widen their lead in the division when Joe Mixon’s 4-yard touchdown run gave them a 21-20 lead with 1:18 left in the fourth quarter.

But Ben Roethlisberger drove the Steelers 77 yard in 7 plays for the winning score.

The Steelers, who improved to 3-2-1 heading into their bye week, have won six in a row and are 18-3 all-time at Paul Brown Stadium.

Roethlisberger’s touchdown pass was his only one of the game. He completed 32 of 46 attempts for 369 yards.

With Le’Veon Bell watching from afar – and tweeting from his couch – James Conner had 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

After he broke several tackles and muscled his way for a 16-yard run in the third quarter, Bell sent out a tweet that said “damn james” and was accompanied by a muscle emoji.

Bell told ESPN that he would report to the Steelers this week, when the team has its bye.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton completed 26 of 42 passes for 229 yards with two touchdown passes to former Pitt receiver Tyler Boyd, who had seven catches for 62 yards.

On the game-winning drive, Roethlisberger found JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 10-yard gain on third-and-2, giving the Steelers a first down at their 41.

The Steelers faced a third-and-10 when a defensive holding call on an incomplete pass extended the drive. Roethlisberger completed a 23-yard pass to Smith-Schuster, moving the ball to the Bengals 31.

On the next play, Roethlisberger hit Antonio Brown across the middle, and the All-Pro wide receiver sprinted untouched 31 yards into the end zone. He finished with five catches for 105 yards.

Smith-Schuster had seven catches for 111 yards.

The Steelers drove inside the Bengals’ 1 on their first drive of the second half and came away with just a 21-yard field goal from Chris Boswell for a 17-14 lead.

Conner, who had an 11-yard run earlier in the drive, went around right end for 25 yards before being upended inside the 1. Replays showed Conner may have landed on the goal line, but the Steelers, with one challenge remaining, did not argue the spot.

A run on first down gained nothing, and a pass to the back of the end zone was incomplete. On third down, after the Bengals had called timeout, Conner was stopped for a 2-yard loss on a run up the middle.

Boswell kicked a 24-yard field goal with 3:32 left for a 20-14 lead.

A 48-yard catch-and-run by Antonio Brown took the ball to the Bengals 14. The drive stalled at the 6 when Vance McDonald took a short pass and fumbled on third-and-2, with JuJu Smith-Schuster recovering.

On the ensuing drive, a 14-yard pass interference call against Artie Burns put the ball at the 50. Dalton found Boyd across the middle for a 16-yard gain as the clock reached the 2-minute warning. A.J. Green split two defenders for a 23-yard catch to the 11 and followed with a 7-yard catch on the sideline.

On the next play, Mixon burst into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown with 1:18 remaining. Randy Bullock’s extra point gave the Bengals a 21-20 lead.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.