Steelers' James Conner shines again; Le'Veon Bell back after bye?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CINCINNATI — Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t resist a subtle jab at all of the media attention surrounding Le’Veon Bell’s impending return to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After leading the Steelers to a 28-21 last-second victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, Roethlisberger was effusive in his praise of Conner, who rushed for a game-high 111 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

“James was a bowling ball today,” Roethlisberger said. “What a great game, but I know this is his last game for us because Le’Veon is coming back. I thought he did well in his last one.”

Asked to expound on Bell’s return, Roethlisberger smiled and said, “That’s just what I’ve heard.”

If Bell returns to the team this week, as reported, the bye will give the Steelers extra time to see how he fits into the offense alongside Conner, who has three 100-yard rushing games (453 yards total) and seven touchdowns after six weeks.

Conner’s effort caught Bell’s attention from afar. After Conner broke several tackles and muscled his way for a 16-yard gain in the third quarter, Bell sent out a tweet that read “damn james” and was accompanied by a muscle emoji.

“He had a look in his eye, and he had a good week’s work,” coach Mike Tomlin said about Conner. “James just wants to put his hand in the pile and be one of the reasons why we win. He wants to prove that.”

Antonio Brown said the return of Bell would give the Steelers another “explosive to our arsenal so we can put it in our clip.”

He was coy, though, when asked if he has heard from Bell, who has not returned messages from most teammates since he decided to skip the start of the season.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Brown said.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.