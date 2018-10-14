Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers' James Conner shines again; Le'Veon Bell back after bye?

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, 7:12 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati.
Frank Victores/AP
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati.

Updated 2 hours ago

CINCINNATI — Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t resist a subtle jab at all of the media attention surrounding Le’Veon Bell’s impending return to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After leading the Steelers to a 28-21 last-second victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, Roethlisberger was effusive in his praise of Conner, who rushed for a game-high 111 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

“James was a bowling ball today,” Roethlisberger said. “What a great game, but I know this is his last game for us because Le’Veon is coming back. I thought he did well in his last one.”

Asked to expound on Bell’s return, Roethlisberger smiled and said, “That’s just what I’ve heard.”

If Bell returns to the team this week, as reported, the bye will give the Steelers extra time to see how he fits into the offense alongside Conner, who has three 100-yard rushing games (453 yards total) and seven touchdowns after six weeks.

Conner’s effort caught Bell’s attention from afar. After Conner broke several tackles and muscled his way for a 16-yard gain in the third quarter, Bell sent out a tweet that read “damn james” and was accompanied by a muscle emoji.

“He had a look in his eye, and he had a good week’s work,” coach Mike Tomlin said about Conner. “James just wants to put his hand in the pile and be one of the reasons why we win. He wants to prove that.”

Antonio Brown said the return of Bell would give the Steelers another “explosive to our arsenal so we can put it in our clip.”

He was coy, though, when asked if he has heard from Bell, who has not returned messages from most teammates since he decided to skip the start of the season.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Brown said.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me