Steelers

Bengals WR Boyd matches former Pitt teammate Conner with 2 touchdowns

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, 8:03 p.m.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd celebrates his touchdown in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati.
Updated 2 hours ago

CINCINNATI – The end zone in the first half Sunday had all the trappings of a Pitt football reunion.

Former Panthers players accounted for all four first-half touchdowns Sunday afternoon in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 28-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Steelers running back James Conner scored touchdowns on a pair of 1-yard runs. Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd scored on a pair of touchdown receptions. They were members of the same recruiting class at Pitt.

“I’m glad we won,” Conner said, “but I’m excited to see him do good. That’s my guy.”

Boyd gave the Bengals a 7-0 lead with 4:36 to play in the first quarter when he caught a 2-yard pass from Andy Dalton for a touchdown. He tied the score, 14-14, with 19 seconds remaining in the half on a 14-yard reception.

Boyd finished with seven receptions (on nine targets) for 62 yards. He leads the Bengals with 37 catches through six games. He is averaging 12.3 yards per catch and has scored four touchdowns.

“He’s been playing great all year,” Dalton said. “You have A.J. (Green) on the other side, getting a lot of attention. Now, Tyler gets a lot of attention, too. But he’s still making plays. It’s been great for him, he’s playing with a lot of confidence.”

Boyd said the loss wasn’t any more painful because of his Clairton roots or the fact that, at Pitt, he trained in the same complex as the Steelers.

“Regardless, I hate losing,” Boyd said. “I don’t like to lose regardless of who the opponent was. We all want the win, especially me. We’ve got more opportunities, and we’ll see them down the road.”

The teams will play again at Heinz Field on Dec. 30 in the regular-season finale.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

