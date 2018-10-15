Steelers cornerback Joe Haden holds Bengals in check but wanted picks

CINCINNATI – Joe Haden shook his head sideways, expressing his displeasure with the drops.

The Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback had a pair of pass breakups that he believes should have been interceptions in the 28-21 victory over the Bengals on Sunday, and Haden doesn’t believe his coverage of A.J. Green made up for what could have been turning-point turnovers.

“No, I didn’t at all,” Haden said. “I felt like I dropped two picks that I could’ve had. I’ve got to make those plays. I’ve got to change the game, get the ball back to the offense. The first one I dropped, they got seven points out of it.”

The first one was the most glaring, as Andy Dalton’s pass intended for Green hit Haden in the chest in the first quarter. Haden slid across the turf, slamming his hands down in frustration. On the very next play, a third-and-10, Dalton connected with Green on a 19-yard pass play to the Steelers’ 9. Three plays later, Tyler Boyd caught a 2-yard touchdown pass to give the Bengals a 7-0 lead.

Haden had a second chance at his first interception of the season (and second with the Steelers). It came early in the fourth quarter, when he broke up a sideline pass intended for Green on a third-and-15 from the Steelers’ 45 that forced the Bengals to punt.

It was the second straight week that Haden checked one of the game’s elite receivers. Last week, he held Atlanta’s Julio Jones to five receptions (on nine targets) for 62 yards. Haden kept both Jones and Green from scoring touchdowns, but still wasn’t satisfied.

“I’ve got to make those plays,” Haden said. “Those are the plays I expect myself to make. I didn’t make up for any of that. I felt like I just had to lock in and make some more plays.”

Otherwise, Haden did a respectable job in covering Green, who was targeted 12 times and finished with seven receptions for a team-high 85 yards. Green couldn’t hide his frustration after he had a couple drops in the first half.

“It’s tough, for me,” Green said. “I think the first one, that could have kept the chains moving. The second one, I converted a third down but the first one. I feel like we definitely could have gotten some points out of that. I can’t let that happen. I’ll try to stick it through, but you can’t have drops like that.”

Green, however, had three catches for 32 yards in the fourth quarter, including back-to-back plays of 11 and 7 yards that set up the Bengals’ go-ahead touchdown run by Joe Mixon for a 21-20 lead with 1:18 left.

“They did a really good job finding the holes in the zones,” Haden said, clarifying that the Steelers weren’t in man-to-man coverage. “(Dalton) found a hole in it, threw it high to (Green) and he just makes plays. You can contain him as long as you want. At any time, A.J. can go up top for a touchdown. So you’ve got to always, always keep an eye on him.”

Haden is still eyeing his first pick, but he was happy that the Steelers got their first victory in the AFC North. They have a bye before the Cleveland Browns visit and Haden has to cover Jarvis Landry.

“Winning is always the priority, and the past two weeks we’ve been able to come out victorious,” Haden said. “That’s just a good feeling, feeling like we’ve got our mojo back. We’re communicating very well on defense, not missing tackles and everybody is doing their job.”

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.