Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger says Todd Haley likely not happy getting help calling plays in Cleveland

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley calls a play on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Steelers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Ben Roethlisberger knows Todd Haley better than any other NFL quarterback, having played under the Pittsburgh Steelers’ former offensive coordinator for six seasons.

They famously clashed at times, which is perceived as a reason Haley is in Cleveland calling plays this season.

Haley’s volatile nature came alive on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this summer, and Roethlisberger expected an appropriate reaction when Browns coach Hue Jackson said he would be more involved in the team’s offense after an overtime loss to Tampa Bay dropped the Browns to 2-4-1.

“I can’t imagine coach Todd was too happy with that talk,” Roethlisberger said Tuesday on his weekly 93.7 FM radio segment.

Haley will make his return to Heinz Field on Sunday when the Steelers and Browns play for the second time this season.

Roethlisberger defended the work Haley did with the Steelers – to a point.

“I don’t know what he is going to say to coach Jackson and those players, but Todd obviously has a pretty good track record. He went to the Super Bowl as (an offensive coordinator). He was part of this offense here that was very productive for the many years he was here. But coach Jackson is right, it’s his team, he has the right to do what he chooses and how he wants to call plays or who calls plays. It’s up to them to work that out.

“I’m sure those two have had at least a talk or two behind closes doors. If coach Todd or coach Jackson want to let everyone know what was said, I’m sure we’d love to hear it.”

The Browns offense has struggled in recent weeks, scoring four touchdowns over the past three games combined. The Browns also have mustered only six points in the first quarter through seven weeks.

The Steelers offense, meanwhile, is gathering momentum under first-year coordinator Randy Fichtner after a 1-2-1 start. Roethlisberger hasn’t been sacked in consecutive weeks, James Conner has recorded back-to-back 100-yard games, and Antonio Brown has re-emerged as one of the NFL’s top receiving threats.

“Things have gone really well, smooth, we’re doing some really good things on offense,” Roethlisberger said. “The communication is going well. It’s not like we haven’t had a couple hiccups here and there. The great thing like with other coordinators, or players-coaches, even if you have a disagreement, an argument, whatever want to call it, the key is how do you move on, how fast do you move on. … It doesn’t seem like anything has changed since (Fichtner) was a quarterback coach, and that’s a good thing.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

