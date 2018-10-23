Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

No defined role for Steelers' injured safety Morgan Burnett

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 7:57 p.m.
The Steelers' Morgan Burnett leaps over Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after a run Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Morgan Burnett leaps over Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after a run Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 27th-ranked pass defense could use a boost heading into the final 10 weeks of the season. Whether it will be provided by veteran safety Morgan Burnett continues to remain a mystery.

Burnett has missed four consecutive games with a groin injury and was a partial participant in the first practice after the bye week. The Steelers return to practice Wednesday as they prepare to play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Coach Mike Tomlin was asked at his weekly press conference Tuesday what kind of role Burnett might have when he returns. Rookie first-round pick Terrell Edmunds has started in Burnett's absence.

“That is going to be determined as he displays availability,” Tomlin said. “That availability is being able to put consecutive practice days together. We’re going to give him the opportunity to practice. We gave him an opportunity to practice yesterday in a partial capacity — not at the expense of others because he hasn’t proven that consistent availability yet. As he does, then we’ll infuse him in and potentially define a role for him and get him ready to play.”

In his final of eight seasons with Green Bay, Burnett missed two games because of a hamstring injury and another two because of a groin injury. The Steelers envisioned Burnett, with his 6-foot-1, 209-pound frame, moving into a hybrid linebacker role in subpackages while also starting at strong safety.

His next start, however, will be his second with the Steelers.

“He’s a veteran player, he’s very good above the neck, but the first thing first is the consistent health, being able to walk on the field, participate, walk off the field and repeat process,” Tomlin said.

Linebacker L.J. Fort (ankle) and wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) were limited participants Monday and could play Sunday depending on how they progress in practice the rest of the week. Heyward-Bey has missed the past two games and Fort one.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me