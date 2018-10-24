Ball-hawking Browns have Ben Roethlisberger's attention as Steelers head into rematch

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Cleveland Browns have difficulty stopping the run, yielded over 134 yards rushing per game.

They allow gobs of passing yards, too, surrendering almost 279 each time they take the field.

In fact, only four teams give up more total yards on a weekly basis than the Browns.

But when it comes to one important defensive statistic, no NFL team does it better.

The Browns, despite all of their flaws, are the best group at creating turnovers. They have forced 20 through seven weeks, leading the NFL with 11 interceptions and 49 pass breakups.

And because the Pittsburgh Steelers opened the season by turning the ball over six times in Cleveland, there is concern of a repeat performance Sunday when the two teams meet in the rematch at Heinz Field. At 3-2-1, the Steelers are first in the AFC North. At 2-4-1, the Browns are fourth.

“What happened in our game was no lightning strike,” coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

One day later, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he is hoping lightning doesn’t strike twice to the Steelers.

“I said going into the (first) game that they might be the best defense we face all year,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday, “and we’ll still say that.”

Roethlisberger threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles in the season-opening 21-21 tie. James Conner also lost a fumble that helped the Browns come back from a 21-7 deficit in the fourth quarter.

“Anytime you turn the ball over, you get disappointed,” Roethlisberger said. “It was one of those games, whether it was elements of them making plays and us not making them, there were a lot of factors involved. At the end of the day, they made the plays and made us turn the ball over.”

Providing the pressure up front is second-year defensive lineman Myles Garrett, who has seven sacks. Garrett forced two fumbles in the fourth quarter on the Week 1 matchup.

In the secondary, rookie Denzel Ward intercepted Roethlisberger twice and has three for the season. Damarious Randall and Christian Kirksey also have two interceptions.

By comparison, the entire Steelers defense has four interceptions through six games.

“It starts with the pass rush,” Roethlisberger said. “Myles is one of the best in the business. He’s long, he gets after the quarterback, gets a good jump on the snap. In the secondary, they catch the ball. We joke that defenders play defense because they can’t catch. They can catch the ball. They just don’t bat it down, they make plays.”

Since the opener, the Steelers have done a better job of protecting the football, turning it over four times in five games.

Coming off a bye week, Roethlisberger hopes the Steelers don’t fall back into bad habits or get off to a slow start, which was another problem in the early weeks of the season.

“You try to start fast,” he said. “The last couple of weeks we’ve been doing that. We’ve been playing well offensively. We can’t take a half to get going. We have to get going early.”

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.