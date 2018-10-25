Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Le'Veon Bell has lost more money than any RB will make this season

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell carries for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 8 hours ago

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, who hasn’t shown up for work this season, has forfeited more salary than other running back will get paid, minus bonuses, this season.

According to a tweet by Spotrac , “Le’Veon Bell has now forfeited $6.84M from his 8 weeks away from the 1st place #Steelers. Not including signing bonuses, no active RB will earn that much in 2018.”

The tweet goes on to list three top backs and their salaries, minus bonuses: Buffalo Bills’ LeSean McCoy: $6.3 million; Houston Texans’ Lamar Miller: $5.75 million; and Minnesota Vikings’ Latavius Murray: $4.6 million.

Spotrac compiles the athletes salaries. Here’s their breakdown of NFL running backs .

For the record, Bells’ replacement, second-year player James Conner earns $578,000… a year.

He has 453 yards rushing, averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has 7 touchdowns. He also has 26 catches for 257 yards.

The Steelers made a franchise-tag tender offer to Bell before the season started.

The tender was worth $14.544 million, but Bell has forfeited $855,000 in pay for each week he has remained away from the team.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

