Steelers

Steelers' Marcus Gilbert misses 2nd consecutive straight practice

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
Steelers offensive guard spends some time at during practice with line mates Maurkice Pouncey and Marcus Gilbert Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 4 hours ago

For the second consecutive day, Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Marcus Gilbert did not practice Thursday because of a knee injury. But also for the second day in a row, safety Morgan Burnett was listed as a full participant on the official injury report.

Gilbert has played in five of the Steelers’ six games this season, missing the Week 3 win at Tampa Bay because of a hamstring injury. He indicated Wednesday his injury was not serious, and coach Mike Tomlin likes to give his veteran offensive linemen off days each week, but typically not two unless the injury is serious.

Burnett made it through two consecutive full practices for the first time in five weeks. He has not played since the Week 2 loss to Kansas City because of a groin injury.

The Steelers have one more practice this week, on Friday, after which they will release a status report for Sunday’s home game against the Cleveland Browns.

Three others listed on Thursday’s injury report practiced fully: receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle), tight end Xavier Grimble (concussion) and linebacker L.J. Fort (ankle). Heyward-Bey has missed the past two games; Fort has missed one game.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

