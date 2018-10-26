Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
L.J. Fort, Darrius Heyward-Bey to return Sunday for Steelers; Xavier Grimble cleared, too

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
Steelers receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey gets both feet down in front of Cameron Sutton during practice Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Three veteran reserves were cleared to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Linebacker L.J. Fort, receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey and tight end Xavier Grimble emerged unscathed from a practice week in which each was listed on the injury report. All three will play when the Steelers host the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field.

Fort had missed the Steelers’ previous game because of an ankle injury, and Heyward-Bey had missed the past two games because of an ankle injury. Fort was a full participant in each of the Steelers’ three practices this week; Heyward-Bey was on Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday.

Grimble was limited on Wednesday because of a concussion, but he was cleared for full practice Thursday and Friday. Grimble was part of a season-high 27 plays in the Steelers’ most recent game; he had two of his three catches this season in that win at Cincinnati.

Fort and Heyward-Bey are “core four” special teams performers, although each contributes some at times on offense and defense.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

