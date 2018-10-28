Rookie WR Washington among players inactive for Steelers vs. Browns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rookie James Washington, who has struggled to catch on as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ No. 3 wide receiver, was among the players deactivated for the 1 p.m. game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field.

It is the first time Washington has been inactive for a game this season. He has five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown, but he has been held without a catch the previous two games.

With Washington on the sideline, the Steelers will go with Ryan Switzer, Justin Hunter and Darrius Heyward-Bey as backup receivers. Heyward-Bey, who primarily plays special teams, missed the past two games with an ankle injury.

Matt Feiler will make his second start of the season at right tackle in place of Marcus Gilbert, who was ruled out Friday with a knee injury.

Gilbert also sat out Week 3 in Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury.

Also inactive are quarterback Mason Rudolph, safety Marcus Allen, cornerback Brian Allen, tackle Zach Banner and defensive end L.T. Walton.

Inactive for the Browns are quarterback Drew Stanton, wide receiver Da’Mari Scott, cornerback E.J. Gaines, linebacker Joe Schobert, wide receiver Rashard Higgins, tight end Pharaoh Brown and defensive tackle Carl Davis.

Ray-Ray Armstrong will start at linebacker in place of Schobert.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.