Roethlisberger 'kind of surprised' by firing of Haley in Cleveland

Ben Roethlisberger had his share of disagreements with Todd Haley over the previous six years, but he thought his former offensive coordinator would last longer than half of a season with the Cleveland Browns.

Roethlisberger said he was “kind of surprised” to learn Monday that Haley had been fired as the Browns offensive play caller shortly after the team also jettisoned head coach Hue Jackson.

Haley was hired by the Browns after the Steelers didn’t renew his contract in January. He was let go with the Browns owning a 2-5-1 record and the offense struggling in recent weeks. Jackson and Haley reportedly were in a power struggle that neither won.

“I don’t think you do both the coach and coordinator,” Roethlisberger said Tuesday on his weekly 93.7-FM radio segment. “I thought maybe Todd would have gotten the (head coaching) job.”

Instead, the Browns gave the position on an interim basis to defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Roethlisberger said.

Roethlisberger’s frosty relationship with Haley was a reason the Steelers went in a different direction and promoted quarterback coach Randy Fichtner to offensive coordinator. Roethlisberger and Fichtner have a close relationship.

Roethlisberger said Haley’s fiery, confrontational approach isn’t always a bad thing.

“He’s a very passionate coach,” Roethlisberger said. “He’s passionate, he wants to win and he wants to get the best out of his players. There’s nothing wrong with that. I think that’s what you need. You want passion from a player, passion from a coach. … Sometimes it can come across in a negative way. When you’re passionate about wanting to win, that’s not a bad thing in a coach.”

