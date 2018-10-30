Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Mike Tomlin: Artie Burns' tardiness cost him playing time vs. Browns

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks to defensive back Coty Sensabaugh (24) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.
Jason Behnken/AP
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks to defensive back Coty Sensabaugh (24) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

Updated 11 hours ago

Artie Burns was supposed to play at cornerback Sunday, but his chance to work his way out of a prolonged slump ended a day earlier.

Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday at his weekly press conference that Burns didn’t play a single defensive snap for the Pittsburgh Steelers because he was late to the team’s walkthrough Saturday morning.

“It was my choice not to play him,” Tomlin said. “We’ll keep working with Artie.”

It was the latest misfortune for Burns, who lost his regular starting job in Week 3 and spent almost four games in a rotation with backup Coty Sensabaugh.

Burns was benched for the final eight defensive snaps against Cincinnati when he drew a pass-interference penalty on the Bengals’ go-ahead touchdown drive. Tomlin liked the way Burns rebounded during the Steelers’ bye week and the run-up to the game Sunday against Cleveland.

“He had a good week of practice last week. I don’t want to make more out of it than it is,” Tomlin said. “He was late. We wanted to be focused with the guys that were wired in and appropriately where they needed to be in the hours leading up to kickoff. He suffered the consequences of that.

“We’ll roll the ball back out and get back on task with him and others this week.”

Sensabaugh started against the Browns and didn’t leave the field until he suffered a toe injury in the second half. Burns remained on the sideline while second-year cornerback Cameron Sutton replaced Sensabaugh and finished the game at right cornerback.

Tomlin said the starter for the Steelers’ game this Sunday against Baltimore depends on how well Burns practices and how quickly Sensabaugh heals. Tomlin said Sutton and “anybody on the 53 is a possibility, including Brian Allen,” are candidates to get playing time at the position.

Tomlin said Sensabaugh is “day to day” with his toe injury.

Right tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) has a chance to practice after sitting out the game against Cleveland.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger played the second half against Cleveland with a fractured left index finger – his non-throwing hand.

“Obviously, we’ll look at it in terms of his availability this week and how it may affect him in practice setting,” Tomlin said. “I’m not anticipating it being an issue for him in play or in the game.”

With the NFL trading deadline a few hours away – it is at 4 p.m. Tuesday – Tomlin was asked about the Steelers potentially swinging a deal. The Steelers haven’t made a deal at the deadline since general manager Kevin Colbert joined the organization in 2000.

“I haven’t thought a lot about it,” Tomlin said. “I’m sure the phone may ring, and we’ll see what happens. More than anything, I’ve been focused on preparing for Baltimore.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

