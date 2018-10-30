Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Steelers

Steelers' Le'Veon Bell still no-show as trade deadline passes

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 7:06 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger directs running back Le’Veon Bell during a game against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger directs running back Le’Veon Bell during a game against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Updated 7 hours ago

Mike Tomlin was wrapping up his news conference Tuesday afternoon when he was asked the obligatory weekly question about Le’Veon Bell’s delayed return to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Anyyy other questions?” Tomlin said, raising his voice into a high pitch while elongating the first word.

Tomlin smiled and walked away as laughter filled the room.

Nothing had changed. It was another day without Bell at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, although, like most others, this one had extra significance.

It was NFL trading deadline day, the final chance for the Steelers to ship their star running back to another team if Bell reported and signed his franchise-tag tender first.

Since that didn’t happen by 4 p.m., Bell is free to report to the team without fear of being traded once he puts his name on the $14.55 million contract that has been reduced by $6.84 million because of his eight-week absence.

The next date on the calendar to watch is Nov. 13. Bell must sign his contract by 4 p.m. that day. If he doesn’t, he can’t play in the NFL this season.

Bell’s teammates long ago gave up speculating when he might arrive, and they’ve thrown their support behind James Conner, who is third in the NFL with 599 rushing yards and, on Sunday, became the first running back in franchise history to record a third consecutive game of 100-plus yards rushing with two touchdowns.

“I don’t want to talk about it because he’s not here,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said on his weekly 93.7 FM radio segment. “When he gets here, we’ll talk about it. Until he’s here, I’ll talk about James and the guys that are helping us win now.”

Thanks to Conner’s spiking yardage totals, the Steelers have won three games in a row and will take a 4-2-1 record into their game Sunday at Baltimore (4-4).

Conner was held to 19 yards on nine carries when the Ravens defeated the Steelers, 26-14, on Sept. 30 at Heinz Field. Since then, Conner has rushed for 367 yards on 64 carries, a 5.7 average. He has scored six touchdowns in that span, increasing his season total to nine.

“Keep it going,” guard David DeCastro said. “I think it’s one of the things that is the standard. I don’t think anyone is really surprised by it. No one is over here hooting and hollering and getting really excited about it.

“I think everyone’s like, ‘Let’s keep doing it.’ That’s what we pride ourselves on week-to-week and repeating it.”

While amassing 113 of his career-high 146 rushing yards and 54 of his 66 receiving yards in the second half of the Steelers’ 33-18 win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns, Conner had his last name chanted by the crowd of 63,780.

It was a singular chant in Roethlisberger’s living room a few hours after the game that caught the quarterback’s attention.

Roethlisberger said he was playing catch with his son, Ben Jr., in the family living room when he heard the running back’s name called out after every reception.

“Every time he caught it, he was like, ‘Con-ner, Con-ner,’ ” Roethlisberger said. “I texted James and said it must have been pretty cool to have the whole place chanting ‘Con-ner.’ But what’s even cooler is when I’m playing catch with my son, and every time he’s catching it, he’s you.”

Conner’s ties to Western Pennsylvania and Pitt, plus his cancer survival, make him likeable to fans. Tomlin offered another theory.

“He’s run for 100 yards in three straight games,” he said. “That’s not hard to figure out.”

Still, Conner has won over the locker room with how he has handled the situation of having to play in Bell’s shadow.

“I think he’s handling it like a professional,” Roethlisberger said. “The whole Le’Veon stuff can’t be easy, but I finally think he’s not looking over his shoulder. … I think he’s settling in like, ‘I can handle my own up here. I’m doing some good things.’ ”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me