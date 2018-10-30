Steelers' Le'Veon Bell still no-show as trade deadline passes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mike Tomlin was wrapping up his news conference Tuesday afternoon when he was asked the obligatory weekly question about Le’Veon Bell’s delayed return to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Anyyy other questions?” Tomlin said, raising his voice into a high pitch while elongating the first word.

Tomlin smiled and walked away as laughter filled the room.

Nothing had changed. It was another day without Bell at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, although, like most others, this one had extra significance.

It was NFL trading deadline day, the final chance for the Steelers to ship their star running back to another team if Bell reported and signed his franchise-tag tender first.

Since that didn’t happen by 4 p.m., Bell is free to report to the team without fear of being traded once he puts his name on the $14.55 million contract that has been reduced by $6.84 million because of his eight-week absence.

The next date on the calendar to watch is Nov. 13. Bell must sign his contract by 4 p.m. that day. If he doesn’t, he can’t play in the NFL this season.

Bell’s teammates long ago gave up speculating when he might arrive, and they’ve thrown their support behind James Conner, who is third in the NFL with 599 rushing yards and, on Sunday, became the first running back in franchise history to record a third consecutive game of 100-plus yards rushing with two touchdowns.

“I don’t want to talk about it because he’s not here,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said on his weekly 93.7 FM radio segment. “When he gets here, we’ll talk about it. Until he’s here, I’ll talk about James and the guys that are helping us win now.”

Thanks to Conner’s spiking yardage totals, the Steelers have won three games in a row and will take a 4-2-1 record into their game Sunday at Baltimore (4-4).

Conner was held to 19 yards on nine carries when the Ravens defeated the Steelers, 26-14, on Sept. 30 at Heinz Field. Since then, Conner has rushed for 367 yards on 64 carries, a 5.7 average. He has scored six touchdowns in that span, increasing his season total to nine.

“Keep it going,” guard David DeCastro said. “I think it’s one of the things that is the standard. I don’t think anyone is really surprised by it. No one is over here hooting and hollering and getting really excited about it.

“I think everyone’s like, ‘Let’s keep doing it.’ That’s what we pride ourselves on week-to-week and repeating it.”

While amassing 113 of his career-high 146 rushing yards and 54 of his 66 receiving yards in the second half of the Steelers’ 33-18 win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns, Conner had his last name chanted by the crowd of 63,780.

It was a singular chant in Roethlisberger’s living room a few hours after the game that caught the quarterback’s attention.

Roethlisberger said he was playing catch with his son, Ben Jr., in the family living room when he heard the running back’s name called out after every reception.

“Every time he caught it, he was like, ‘Con-ner, Con-ner,’ ” Roethlisberger said. “I texted James and said it must have been pretty cool to have the whole place chanting ‘Con-ner.’ But what’s even cooler is when I’m playing catch with my son, and every time he’s catching it, he’s you.”

Conner’s ties to Western Pennsylvania and Pitt, plus his cancer survival, make him likeable to fans. Tomlin offered another theory.

“He’s run for 100 yards in three straight games,” he said. “That’s not hard to figure out.”

Still, Conner has won over the locker room with how he has handled the situation of having to play in Bell’s shadow.

“I think he’s handling it like a professional,” Roethlisberger said. “The whole Le’Veon stuff can’t be easy, but I finally think he’s not looking over his shoulder. … I think he’s settling in like, ‘I can handle my own up here. I’m doing some good things.’ ”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer.