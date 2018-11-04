Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Burns, Sensabaugh active for Steelers' game against Ravens; Gilbert out

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns practices before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati.

BALTIMORE – The Pittsburgh Steelers ended their practice week with two of their cornerbacks listed as questionable for their game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Artie Burns and Coty Sensabaugh, however, both will be available when the Steelers and Ravens play at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium. Neither cornerback was listed among the seven inactives for the Steelers.

Sensabaugh injured his toe in the second half last week against Cleveland. Burns, who didn’t play a defensive snap against the Browns because he was late to the team walkthrough, turned his ankle in practice Friday.

The Steelers’ inactives are right tackle Marcus Gilbert, wide receiver Justin Hunter, cornerback Brian Allen, safety Marcus Allen, tackle Zach Banner, defensive lineman L.T. Walton and quarterback Mason Rudolph.

With Hunter sitting, rookie wide receiver James Washington will be active. He was inactive last week against Cleveland for the first time this season.

Matt Feiler will start at right tackle for the second game in a row and third time this season in place of Gilbert, who has a knee injury. Gilbert was listed as doubtful to play following practice Friday.

For the Ravens, running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery is among the inactives. He was acquired from the Green Bay Packers at the trading deadline. Also inactive are quarterback Robert Griffin III, wide receiver Jordan Lasley, outside linebacker Tim Williams, tight end Maxx Williams and tackles James Hurst and Ronnie Stanley. Hurst and Stanley were ruled out Friday.

The Ravens will start Orlando Brown and Jermaine Eluemunor at the tackle spots.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

