Steelers, Ravens honor Tree of Life synagogue shooting victims
Updated 4 hours ago
Emotions were running high, even a week after the massacre at Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens honored victims of the shooting and the City of Pittsburgh itself during Sunday's game.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wore cleats bearing the phrase "Stronger than Hate."
We are #StrongerThanHate . pic.twitter.com/ZMwwfs04aM— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 4, 2018
Ben Roethlisberger wearing these cleats today in response to shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue. Roethlisberger and his wife are close to Michele Rosenthal, who worked in Steelers' community relations and assists with Ben's foundation. Michele lost two of her brothers in shooting pic.twitter.com/W3UrHDBb6M— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2018
Early Sunday morning, the Ravens posted a message of solidarity on their official Twitter account.
Today, we face the @steelers , but some things are bigger than football. Our thoughts and prayers are with the city of Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/yKdDleHXGT— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 4, 2018
And prior to kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens held a moment of silence for the victims, displaying "Baltimore stands with Pittsburgh" on LED boards around the stadium.