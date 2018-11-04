Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger thanks Ravens for moment of silence

BALTIMORE — Ben Roethlisberger stepped on the field at M&T Bank Stadium by remembering the victims of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting eight day earlier.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback stepped off it and thanked the Baltimore Ravens for the show of support the organization provided Sunday.

The Ravens held a moment of silence for the 11 victims of the tragedy. The team also posted a message of solidarity on its social media counts that read: “Baltimore stands with Pittsburgh.”

“I thought it was a very class act by Baltimore with a moment of silence,” Roethlisberger said after the Steelers’ 23-16 victory. “Just because we’re a week or whatever removed doesn’t mean the pain is any less for a lot of people. I said to the guys just like last week, ‘We gave Pittsburghers, people that are in pain, three hours not necessarily to forget but to take your mind off of it. And I’m glad we could do that with a win here in Baltimore.”

Roethlisberger wore cleats that included the Star of David as part of the hypocycloids on the Steelers logo. The words “Stronger than hate” also were written on his cleats. Roethlisberger is close with former Steelers community relations director Michele Rosenthal, who lost two of her brothers in the synagogue attack.

“The shoes were in honor of the victims and standing strong for a community and nation,” Roethlisberger said. “We needed to be stronger than hate, and love should conquer everything, and that’s why I wanted to make that statement.”

