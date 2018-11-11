If Le'Veon Bell stays away, Steelers to go with status quo at running back

If Le’Veon Bell doesn’t join the Pittsburgh Steelers, as ESPN reported this weekend, the team will not have a three-time Pro Bowl running back to complement starter James Conner for the rest of the season.

What they will have backing up the former Pitt star and fringe NFL MVP candidate are a sixth-year veteran with a 1,200-yard rushing season on his pro resume and a rookie who scored the second-most touchdowns in his college’s history.

With Bell reportedly skipping the 4 p.m. deadline Tuesday to sign his franchise-tag tender, the Steelers are prepared to finish the year with veteran Stevan Ridley and rookie Jaylen Samuels backing up Conner.

“We’ll deal with whatever happens,” guard Ramon Foster said after the Steelers won their fifth in a row Thursday, a 52-21 victory against the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field.

The Steelers have handled the Bell distractions with relative ease. Without him, the Steelers have crafted a 6-2-1 record that has pushed them back into their familiar spot of first place in the AFC North.

“You have to be professional,” Foster said. “It’s like even when somebody is out with an injury, you have to lock in then. We’ll treat this as the same way. We’ll see what happens if the time comes.”

The Steelers are prepared to push on as they have for the past two months — with Conner leading the way.

Conner has rushed for 771 yards and a 4.7 average per carry, which is more than half a yard higher than Bell averaged last season. He has become the eighth player in franchise history to rush for 10 touchdowns in a season, and he has scored at least one touchdown in five consecutive games.

Conner had his string of three consecutive games with 100-plus yards rushing and two touchdowns snapped against Carolina when he played just 23 of 58 offensive snaps. In that lighter workload, Conner rushed for 65 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown. He also caught a pass for eight yards.

Because the Steelers were playing for the second time in five days, coach Mike Tomlin decided to spread the ball around well before Conner left in the second half with concussion-like symptoms. Samuels, the team’s fifth-round pick from N.C. State, played 18 snaps and Ridley 10.

“We believe that every man can be a valuable component of our success,” Tomlin said, speaking of his team’s overall depth. “We stated that before the game, that was our intentions and they did. We are appreciative of their efforts, and we expect it. They are all professional, and they prepare like it. They need to be prepared when their number is called.”

Conner was drafted in 2017 as a complementary piece to Bell, and Ridley was signed to replace Conner when he injured his shoulder in December and finished the year on injured reserve. Ridley rushed for 1,263 yards in 2012 with the New England Patriots. Although that happened six years ago, Ridley showed last season when he started for Bell against Cleveland in the regular-season finale that he still could contribute. He rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown in that game.

Ridley has 18 carries for 56 yards and three catches for 18 yards while playing sparingly this season. He began the year as Conner’s backup, but he earned a seat on the bench after fumbling against Cleveland three weeks ago. That gave Samuels, who scored 47 career touchdowns at N.C. State, a chance to get some touches.

In the past three games, Samuels has 10 carries for 26 yards and three catches for 22 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown reception against Carolina.

“With a short week this week, we prepared (to play more),” Samuels said. “I started getting more comfortable as I was getting more reps in there with the ones with Big Ben in there and the game-time situations.”

With the Steelers resuming a regular work schedule this week — and for the rest of the season — Tomlin will need to determine whether to continue riding Conner or if it’s time to lighten his load down the stretch and have him fresh for a potential playoff run. Conner, after all, has played 80 percent of the offensive snaps.

Foster, for one, is all for keeping Conner fresh if the right situation presents itself.

“I just think it’s important to,” he said. “When you get the lead the way we did (Thursday), it’s good to get young guys reps like that. That way you get a chance to see what guys can do. Conner is a workhorse right now, but he’s going to need his breaks. He’s going to be a guy who is in it for a the long haul, and those guys behind him, if we have the opportunity, we’ve got to get them some reps.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.