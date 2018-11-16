Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers' James Conner in; Stephon Tuitt, Marcus Gilbert out

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
Steelers James Conner scores a touchdown past the Browns' Myles Garrett in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers James Conner scores a touchdown past the Browns' Myles Garrett in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Updated 3 hours ago

A veteran stalwart on each the offensive and defensive lines will not be available for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they play at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. But their newly christened featured running back will play.

James Conner was cleared to play after going through concussion protocol after the Nov. 8 win against Carolina. He practiced fully all week.

Third in the NFL in yards from scrimmage, Conner’s spot atop the running back depth chart was cemented when Le’Veon Bell did not report to the team before Tuesday’s league-imposed deadline.

Tyson Alualu and Matt Feiler will start in place of Stephon Tuitt and Marcus Gilbert at left defensive end and right offensive tackle, respectively, after Tuitt and Gilbert sat out practice all week.

Tuitt suffered an elbow injury during the Carolina game, and Gilbert has not played since Oct. 14 because of a knee injury. He also posted photos to his verified Instagram account Friday that he his wife gave birth to the couple’s second child .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

