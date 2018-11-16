Steelers' James Conner in; Stephon Tuitt, Marcus Gilbert out

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A veteran stalwart on each the offensive and defensive lines will not be available for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they play at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. But their newly christened featured running back will play.

James Conner was cleared to play after going through concussion protocol after the Nov. 8 win against Carolina. He practiced fully all week.

Third in the NFL in yards from scrimmage, Conner’s spot atop the running back depth chart was cemented when Le’Veon Bell did not report to the team before Tuesday’s league-imposed deadline.

Tyson Alualu and Matt Feiler will start in place of Stephon Tuitt and Marcus Gilbert at left defensive end and right offensive tackle, respectively, after Tuitt and Gilbert sat out practice all week.

Tuitt suffered an elbow injury during the Carolina game, and Gilbert has not played since Oct. 14 because of a knee injury. He also posted photos to his verified Instagram account Friday that he his wife gave birth to the couple’s second child .

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.