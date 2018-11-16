Steelers' Antonio Brown: The G.O.A.T. of goat references
Updated 2 hours ago
Another Friday, another entertainingly-bizarre session with the media for Antonio Brown.
The Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro receiver speaks with media only Fridays, and he often has something interesting or unusual to say. This week, it was his explanation for why he is so strident on sticking to such a maniacal workout routine that sometimes involves lifting weights or doing cardio in the middle of the night.
“Well you know like we was saying today, goat cheese, goat milk, goat skin. Goats eat grass, and you got to make time for what’s important. You know there’s no time when you’ve got to get your workouts in.”
The spoken word “goat,” in this instance, refers to the acronym “G.O.A.T.,” or “Greatest of all time.”
Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.