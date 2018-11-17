Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt clinches Coastal Division by cruising to win at Wake Forest
Steelers

Panthers' Eric Reid fined $10K for hit to Ben Roethlisberger's head

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, 6:09 p.m.
The Panthers’ Eric Reid targets the head of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on a first-down run in the third quarter Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Panthers’ Eric Reid targets the head of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on a first-down run in the third quarter Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Updated 5 hours ago

After being ejected for hitting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the head in a game earlier this month, Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid got off with a relatively low fine when the NFL announced his punishment Saturday.

Reid was fined $10,026 for his hit on Roethlisberger in the third quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 52-21 win over Carolina on Nov. 8. That figure is the first-time fine for a player who is flagged for kicking, kneeing or striking another player.

Reid lowered his head as he approached Roethlisberger, who was beginning to slide after at the end of a 17-yard scramble. The hit led to a brief skirmish between the two teams as offensive linemen David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey rushed to protect Roethlisberger. Neither DeCastro nor Pouncey was fined.

In addition to Reid, Carolina’s Vernon Butler was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness on Steelers tight end Vance McDonald after his touchdown catch.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me