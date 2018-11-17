Panthers' Eric Reid fined $10K for hit to Ben Roethlisberger's head

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After being ejected for hitting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the head in a game earlier this month, Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid got off with a relatively low fine when the NFL announced his punishment Saturday.

Reid was fined $10,026 for his hit on Roethlisberger in the third quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 52-21 win over Carolina on Nov. 8. That figure is the first-time fine for a player who is flagged for kicking, kneeing or striking another player.

Reid lowered his head as he approached Roethlisberger, who was beginning to slide after at the end of a 17-yard scramble. The hit led to a brief skirmish between the two teams as offensive linemen David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey rushed to protect Roethlisberger. Neither DeCastro nor Pouncey was fined.

In addition to Reid, Carolina’s Vernon Butler was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness on Steelers tight end Vance McDonald after his touchdown catch.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.