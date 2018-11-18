Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Report: Steelers could use transition tag to retain Le'Veon Bell in 2019

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
Le’Veon Bell (left) and James Conner could be teammates again in 2019 if the Steelers retain Bell under the transition tag.
The Pittsburgh Steelers might not be done with running back Le’Veon Bell, the NFL Network reported Sunday.

According to the report, the Steelers might use the transition tag on Bell, who will become a free agent in March after deciding to sit out the entire 2018 season. The transition tag would give the Steelers a chance to match any offer that Bell receives on the open market.

It also stated that Bell is seeking $45 million in guaranteed money and a contract that averages $17 million per season. Bell is sitting out this season after deciding not to sign his $14.544 million franchise-tag tender.

Without Bell, the Steelers have thrived behind second-year running back James Conner, who ranks third in the NFL in rushing. The Steelers have won five in a row heading into their game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

