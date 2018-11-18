Clutching game ball, Roethlisberger saves best for last against Jaguars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jalen Ramsey said Ben Roethlisberger was “decent at best.” Telvin Smith kept giving the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback a running tally after each interception he threw Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars ran their mouths again – right up until the point when Roethlisberger dived into the end zone for the winning touchdown with five seconds left in the Steelers’ 20-16 comeback win.

Ramsey had two interceptions, and the Jaguars picked off three of Roethlisberger’s 47 passes. But Roethlisberger clutched something he cherished more than words when he walked off the field at TIAA Bank Field after throwing two touchdown passes and running for the winning score.

“They like to talk a lot,” Roethlisberger said. “Before the game, during the game, but I’m carrying the game ball.”

Ramsey, the Jaguars’ All-Pro cornerback, famously derided Roethlisberger’s abilities in a GQ article that was published in August. Roethlisberger didn’t return any verbal barbs Sunday – at least until he delivered his one-liner at the podium during his postgame interview.

Roethlisberger said he did not talk to Ramsey, who also led the Jaguars with eight tackles, after the game. However, he did hear plenty during it from Smith, the Jaguars veteran linebacker who had six tackles.

Roethlisberger mentioned Smith only by his uniform No. 50 and not by name.

“They had a linebacker … that wanted to let me know every time I threw an interception,” Roethlisberger said. “He found me and told me how many interceptions I threw. It’s a little motivation, too.”

After Roethlisberger completed the 41 st game-winning drive in fourth quarter or overtime in his career, he didn’t leave Ramsey speechless. But he did leave Ramsey frustrated after Jacksonville’s sixth consecutive loss.

“I’ve been pretty (ticked) off, I’m not going to lie to you,” Ramsey said. “I have. I’ve been battling with my emotions, too, trying to hold them in. But you know I truly believe I don’t have any bad days. I have hard days sometimes, but God has blessed me too much for me to have a bad day.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.