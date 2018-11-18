Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Clutching game ball, Roethlisberger saves best for last against Jaguars

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, 8:03 p.m.

Updated 11 minutes ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jalen Ramsey said Ben Roethlisberger was “decent at best.” Telvin Smith kept giving the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback a running tally after each interception he threw Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars ran their mouths again – right up until the point when Roethlisberger dived into the end zone for the winning touchdown with five seconds left in the Steelers’ 20-16 comeback win.

Ramsey had two interceptions, and the Jaguars picked off three of Roethlisberger’s 47 passes. But Roethlisberger clutched something he cherished more than words when he walked off the field at TIAA Bank Field after throwing two touchdown passes and running for the winning score.

“They like to talk a lot,” Roethlisberger said. “Before the game, during the game, but I’m carrying the game ball.”

Ramsey, the Jaguars’ All-Pro cornerback, famously derided Roethlisberger’s abilities in a GQ article that was published in August. Roethlisberger didn’t return any verbal barbs Sunday – at least until he delivered his one-liner at the podium during his postgame interview.

Roethlisberger said he did not talk to Ramsey, who also led the Jaguars with eight tackles, after the game. However, he did hear plenty during it from Smith, the Jaguars veteran linebacker who had six tackles.

Roethlisberger mentioned Smith only by his uniform No. 50 and not by name.

“They had a linebacker … that wanted to let me know every time I threw an interception,” Roethlisberger said. “He found me and told me how many interceptions I threw. It’s a little motivation, too.”

After Roethlisberger completed the 41 st game-winning drive in fourth quarter or overtime in his career, he didn’t leave Ramsey speechless. But he did leave Ramsey frustrated after Jacksonville’s sixth consecutive loss.

“I’ve been pretty (ticked) off, I’m not going to lie to you,” Ramsey said. “I have. I’ve been battling with my emotions, too, trying to hold them in. But you know I truly believe I don’t have any bad days. I have hard days sometimes, but God has blessed me too much for me to have a bad day.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me