Steelers avoid serious injuries in victory against Jaguars
Updated 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Steelers didn’t have their starting right tackle or defensive end Sunday afternoon, and they escaped TIAA Bank Field with only minor injuries after a last-second 20-16 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo injured his ankle during the fourth quarter on a special teams play, coach Mike Tomlin announced after the game.
Chickillo rotated in on defense, subbing for starters T.J. Watt (two sacks) and Bud Dupree.
“I don’t know the status or duration right now,” Tomlin said. “I’m just thankful to get out of here with a win because I have a lot of respect for this organization and football game. They are a rough-and-tumble group.”
Right tackle Marcus Gilbert missed his fourth consecutive game with a knee injury, and defensive end Stephon Tuitt sat out with a hyperextended elbow.
