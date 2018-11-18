Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Defense springs a few leaks, but holds it together without Tuitt vs. Jaguars

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, 8:39 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It took more than one player to make up for the absence of Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt on Sunday.

Coach Mike Tomlin turned to a combination of Tyson Alualu, Javon Hargrave and Daniel McCullers along the defensive line to fill Tuitt’s void in a 20-16 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars had 179 yards rushing – the most allowed by the Steelers this season – but scored just one touchdown against the bend-but-don’t-break defense that made key stops in the fourth quarter and finished with six sacks.

Alualu and McCullers played on running downs, and Alualu had six of his seven tackles in the first half when the Steelers struggled to stop the run. Jacksonville had 141 yards on the ground and possessed the ball for more than 22 minutes in the half. Leonard Fournette gained 74 of his 95 yards in the half.

“When you’re on the field that much, it tends to erode away at you,” Tomlin said. “The pile starts to fall forward, or people start to miss tackles. I just thought increasingly as the game went on, there was less of that and it speaks to the character of the group.”

Hargrave substituted for Alualu and McCullers on passing downs and finished with two sacks and a pass defensed. It was the first career multi-sack game for Hargrave, who has five sacks in his third NFL season.

“We just stepped up as a defense,” Hargrave said. “We were getting to the ball and making tackles. We did a good job of containing Fournette as well.”

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who typically lines up behind Tuitt, also had two sacks, giving him 10 for the season. Watt has 17 sacks in his career, the most by a Steelers player in his first two seasons. He surpassed LaMarr Woodley, who had 15.5 sacks in the 2007-08 seasons.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

