L.T. Walton embracing increased role on Steelers' defensive line while Stephon Tuitt is out

L.T. Walton is in his fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he’s stuck on the team’s 53-man roster throughout that time. That’s no small feat for a sixth-round pick from Central Michigan.

But Walton has often been buried behind what is a talented and deep Steelers’ defensive line. So when he gets his chance, he takes advantage of it.

With Stephon Tuitt out because of an elbow injury last week, Walton was activated for a third game this season. He played 12 snaps in the 20-26 victory at Jacksonville. Now, with Tuitt not having taken part in either of the two practices thus far this week Walton is in line to “earn a hat” again Sunday when the Steelers visit Denver.

“Always excited to play,” Walton said. “You never happen want somebody to go down, but we prepare every day, everybody in this organization does because you never know what’s going to happen. You always have to be prepared and do what’s best for the team and do your job.”

Walton has appeared in 35 regular-season and four playoff games for the Steelers since he was drafted in 2015. He has two sacks, 22 tackles and six quarterback hits.

If Walton is upset at his relative lack of playing time, he doesn’t show it.

“The camaraderie in that (position) room is amazing,” Walton said.

“Everybody ‘eats’ in that room. We are a brotherhood, honestly, one dog go down, the next one gotta step and do his thing, so it is what it is.”

At 6 feet 5, 305 pounds and after four seasons in the Steelers’ defensive scheme, Walton has grown to be versatile enough to play all of the line’s positions in all of the defense’s subpackages.

“The more you can do,” Walton said with a smile and a shrug.

Walton is in the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in the spring, so any playing time figures to affect his career positively.

