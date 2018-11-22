Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Tuitt misses another practice with elbow injury; Feiler returns on limited basis

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
The Steelers’ Stephon Tuitt sacks Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers’ Stephon Tuitt sacks Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Updated 9 hours ago

It’s becoming increasingly likely that the Pittsburgh Steelers will play a second consecutive game without defensive end Stephon Tuitt.

Tuitt did not practice Thursday for a second day in a row because of a hyperextended elbow. The Steelers have one more practice before they play the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium on Sunday.

If the Steelers follow the same plan as last Sunday when Tuitt sat out against Jacksonville, they will use Tyson Alualu and Daniel McCullers in the base defense, with Javon Hargrave rotating in for subpackages.

The Steelers did get right tackle Matt Feiler back on a limited basis for practice Thursday. Feiler has started the past four games in place of starter Marcus Gilbert, who remains sidelined with a knee injury. Feiler injured a pectoral muscle against Jacksonville and was held out of practice Wednesday.

If Feiler can’t play, the Steelers will turn to rookie third-round pick Chuks Okorafor to make his first NFL start on Sunday.

The only other player not to practice Thursday was guard Ramon Foster, who was given his customary veteran’s day off by coach Mike Tomlin. Returning to practice were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, cornerback Joe Haden and center Maurkice Pouncey after each player was given off Wednesday.

Backup linebacker Anthony Chickillo practiced fully for the second day in a row. He began the week on the injury report with an ankle injury.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

