Steelers players dish on what they're thankful for, favorite Thanksgiving foods

The first-place Steelers have a lot to be thankful for.

Let them be the first to tell you.

For his “What It Is” segment on Steelers.com, second-year receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who turned 22 on Thanksgiving, went around the locker room asking his teammates what they’re thankful for and what they’re most looking forward to eating.

He also was passing out cinnamon “JuJu bears.”

What are the guys thankful for (and what are they excited to eat) this #Thanksgiving ? @TeamJuJu hits the locker room (on his birthday) to find out exactly 'What It Is'. pic.twitter.com/WkZCH3wnDu — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 22, 2018

Each player in the segment — Justin Hunter, T.J. Watt, Anthony Chickillo, Antonio Brown, Ramon Foster — is thankful for the usual: their families and their teammates.

They’re also thankful for food.

Foster was most looking forward to his wife’s turkey and macaroni and cheese.

Watt planned to make a turkey with all the typical sides, with a little help from his girlfriend.

“I like to take charge in the kitchen,” Watt said.

James Conner was not thankful for the JuJu bears. He spit his out.