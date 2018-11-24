Steelers' Ryan Switzer, radio host squash beef with charity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Who says nothing good can come from Twitter beef?

A dispute between Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver/return man Ryan Switzer and 93.7 The Fan radio host Colin Dunlap has resulted in the creation of a charitable intiiative dubbed the "Reception Challenge."

The squabble apparently started Nov. 18 when Dunlap tweeted during the Steelers' Week 11 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Bleacher Report.

Switzer was apparently the target on a 2nd-and-goal pass from quarterback Ben Roethelisberger, to the chagrin of Dunlap.

In fact, Roethlisberger ended up throwing an interception on the play, but it was nullified after a face mask penalty against Jags cornerback D.J. Hayden.

So the plan was to throw to Switzer? Yikes. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) November 18, 2018

Ouch.

Dunlap obviously thought Switzer was inept in this situation, or at the very least should not have been Big Ben's first choice.

Switzer definitely took it as a slight.

You and I both know you have some quarrel with me. It's fine. I apologize for whatever it is I upset you with. Just keep it professional, please. The "yikes" in your tweet was unnecessary. You're applying I'm not good at what I do. Which I am. I don't speak on your profession. — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) November 20, 2018

Bleacher Report added that Switzer responded by calling Dunlap a "keyboard warrior."

He also responded by critiquing the critic.

Dude, I was probably the last option in the route tree. If you actually watched, Ben looked to front side first (where JuJu was) then backside (to AB) who was being doubled. THEN looked to me. I did my job. Single coverage. Have to win. Would've without the hold. — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) November 20, 2018

Dunlap said his tweet wasn't meant to be personal (he does make a living by scrutinizing Pittsburgh sporting events), and pledged to donate $20 (minimum $500) to a charity of Switzer's choosing for every reception he makes for the remaider of the season.

Talking about sports is what I do. Sometimes that involves criticism. It's my goal to never make it personal. @Switz felt I did, I felt I didn't. It bothers me and demands olive branch.That said, for every catch he has rest of season I'll donate $20 to his charity($500 min). — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) November 20, 2018

The Steelers wideout saw Dunlap's move and "doubled-down" by offering $40 to UPMC Children's Hospital's oncology programs under the same stipulations.

Great idea. You hear that @colin_dunlap ? I've picked my charity of choice. And I'd like to double down. $40 from me for every catch the rest of the season/playoffs to the oncology programs at @ChildrensPgh . https://t.co/tLNxjCiKqe — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) November 20, 2018

ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reported that Dunlap's 7-year-old daughter, Darran Dunlap, is a patient at the UPMC Children's Hospital, where she is being treated for leukemia.

The $5,000 goal for the Ryan Switzer Reception Challenge has been met — so the goal has been changed.This is such awesome stuff.Pittsburgh is the best. https://t.co/fXN6k2eqKn — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) November 21, 2018

Fowler has noted that, even prior to Switzer and the Steelers heading to Denver for a Week 12 match against the Denver Broncos, the "Reception Challenge" has generated more than $6,000 in donations.

Others have set goals for the Steelers' all-purpose man, too.

If Ryan Switzer returns 2 punts for TDs this week against Denver I will match that goal — Bruno (@BrunoGarrett1) November 21, 2018

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for the Tribune-Review.