Steelers

Steelers' Ryan Switzer, radio host squash beef with charity

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers' receiver Ryan Switzer races downfield against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a kickoff in the first half of the Monday Night Football game on Sep. 24, 2018.
Chris O'Meara | AP
Updated 5 hours ago

Who says nothing good can come from Twitter beef?

A dispute between Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver/return man Ryan Switzer and 93.7 The Fan radio host Colin Dunlap has resulted in the creation of a charitable intiiative dubbed the "Reception Challenge."

The squabble apparently started Nov. 18 when Dunlap tweeted during the Steelers' Week 11 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Bleacher Report.

Switzer was apparently the target on a 2nd-and-goal pass from quarterback Ben Roethelisberger, to the chagrin of Dunlap.

In fact, Roethlisberger ended up throwing an interception on the play, but it was nullified after a face mask penalty against Jags cornerback D.J. Hayden.

Ouch.

Dunlap obviously thought Switzer was inept in this situation, or at the very least should not have been Big Ben's first choice.

Switzer definitely took it as a slight.

Bleacher Report added that Switzer responded by calling Dunlap a "keyboard warrior."

He also responded by critiquing the critic.

Dunlap said his tweet wasn't meant to be personal (he does make a living by scrutinizing Pittsburgh sporting events), and pledged to donate $20 (minimum $500) to a charity of Switzer's choosing for every reception he makes for the remaider of the season.

The Steelers wideout saw Dunlap's move and "doubled-down" by offering $40 to UPMC Children's Hospital's oncology programs under the same stipulations.

ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reported that Dunlap's 7-year-old daughter, Darran Dunlap, is a patient at the UPMC Children's Hospital, where she is being treated for leukemia.

Fowler has noted that, even prior to Switzer and the Steelers heading to Denver for a Week 12 match against the Denver Broncos, the "Reception Challenge" has generated more than $6,000 in donations.

Others have set goals for the Steelers' all-purpose man, too.

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for the Tribune-Review.

click me