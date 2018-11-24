Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

3 Jaguars players fined for hits against Steelers last Sunday

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks for a receiver as Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell rushes during the second half Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Updated 8 hours ago

Not only did the Jacksonville Jaguars blow a 16-point lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday in a 20-16 defeat, they had three players fined for personal fouls levied in the game.

Defensive end Calais Campbell was fined $20,054 as a result of his roughing-the-passer call while sacking quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at 10:43 of the third quarter. Campbell appeared to land on Roethlisberger with his full body weight, which is not permitted under NFL rules changes enacted this season.

On the next play, linebacker Telvin Smith was called for unnecessary roughness on a late hit to running back James Conner, earning him a $10,026 fine.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue received a $10,026 fine for unnecessary roughness for smacking tight end Jesse James in the head at 8:48 of the first quarter.

Jaguars defensive backs Jalen Ramsey and D.J. Hayden were not fined for their respective facemask penalties in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers did not have any personal fouls in the game.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

