Steelers

Blocked FG vs. Steelers nothing new for Broncos safety

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, 10:09 p.m.
Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
DENVER — Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons has a history of blocking kicks, so it wasn’t surprising to see him do it in the first quarter Sunday when he got a hand on Chris Boswell’s 48-yard field-goal attempt.

It was the second block of the season for Simmons, who also did it against the Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker in Week 3.

Simmons leaped between long snapper Kam Canaday and guard B.J. Finney to block the kick. He used the same move to block Tucker’s kick.

Simmons also chipped in with eight tackles to help the Broncos defeat the Steelers, 24-17, at Mile High Stadium.

In addition to the blocked field goal, the Broncos forced four turnovers, including two in the end zone.

“That’s five plays that we made that couldn’t been scoring plays,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said. “That was huge for us.”

In 2016, Simmons blocked an extra point that was returned for a two-point score that gave the Broncos a win over the New Orleans Saints. That offseason, in a move influenced by Simmons’ block, the NFL outlawed players leaping over the line of scrimmage from a running start.

Defensive players might be within a yard of the line of scrimmage on extra-point and field-goal attempts.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

