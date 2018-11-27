Mike Tomlin on whether Broncos' blocked field goal was legal: 'Not my deal'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mike Tomlin was in no mood Tuesday to discuss the legality of the Denver Broncos formation when they blocked a field goal in the first quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-17 loss Sunday.

The Steelers coach deferred questions about Justin Simmons’ block of Chris Boswell’s 48-yard attempt to NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron.

Riveron, who made the replay review decision that denied Jesse James’ touchdown catch last season against New England, issues a weekly video that details some questionable officiating calls.

“I’ve got too much other business to focus on,” Tomlin said. “Not my deal.”

NFL rules prohibit players on kick coverage or blocking units from lining up over the long snapper. Simmons lined up between snapper Kam Canaday and guard David DeCastro, and he leaped between the two players when the ball was snapped. That benefit enabled him to get his hand on the ball after Boswell kicked it.

Broncos nose tackle Shelby Harris, lined up to the right of Simmons, held down DeCastro with both hands so the Steelers guard couldn’t interrupt Simmons’ leap.

Defensive players also must be within a yard of line of scrimmage and cannot get a running start before trying to leap and block a kick. Simmons used the same type of move to block a kick against Baltimore’s Justin Tucker earlier in the season.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.