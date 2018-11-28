James Conner retains No. 4 ranking in Pro Bowl balloting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to dominate fan voting for the Pro Bowl, with second-year running back James Conner ranked No. 4 overall and All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown (No. 6) also listed among the Top 10.

Conner has received 540,165 votes, which trails only New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (725,736), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (679,7755) and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (580,997). Round out the Top 5 is former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants.

Brown has received 510,459 votes, the most of any wide receiver.

Conner was fourth overall in the previous round of fan voting.

Other Steelers players leading their respective positions in fan balloting are left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, guard David DeCastro, center Maurkice Pouncey, kicker Chris Boswell, special teams player Roosevelt Nix, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and inside linebacker Jon Bostic.

Fan balloting continues through Dec. 13 and counts for one-third of the selection process for the 88-player roster. NFL players will cast their votes Dec. 14 and the Pro Bowl roster will be unveiled Dec. 18.

The game will be played Jan. 27 in Orlando, Fla.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.