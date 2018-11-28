Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

James Conner retains No. 4 ranking in Pro Bowl balloting

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers’ James Conner celebrates his touchdown run against the Cleveland Browns with teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and fans in the end zone during an NFL football game at Heinz Field, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)Pittsburgh Steelers’ James Conner celebrates his touchdown run against the Cleveland Browns with teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and fans in the end zone during an NFL football game at Heinz Field, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Steelers’ James Conner celebrates his touchdown run against the Cleveland Browns with teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and fans in the end zone during an NFL football game at Heinz Field, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)Pittsburgh Steelers’ James Conner celebrates his touchdown run against the Cleveland Browns with teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and fans in the end zone during an NFL football game at Heinz Field, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh.

Updated 16 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to dominate fan voting for the Pro Bowl, with second-year running back James Conner ranked No. 4 overall and All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown (No. 6) also listed among the Top 10.

Conner has received 540,165 votes, which trails only New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (725,736), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (679,7755) and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (580,997). Round out the Top 5 is former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants.

Brown has received 510,459 votes, the most of any wide receiver.

Conner was fourth overall in the previous round of fan voting.

Other Steelers players leading their respective positions in fan balloting are left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, guard David DeCastro, center Maurkice Pouncey, kicker Chris Boswell, special teams player Roosevelt Nix, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and inside linebacker Jon Bostic.

Fan balloting continues through Dec. 13 and counts for one-third of the selection process for the 88-player roster. NFL players will cast their votes Dec. 14 and the Pro Bowl roster will be unveiled Dec. 18.

The game will be played Jan. 27 in Orlando, Fla.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

Related Content
Who does Ben Roethlisberger say is the Steelers' No. 1 wide receiver?
With the season more than two-thirds complete and JuJu Smith-Schuster with more receiving yards and catches than Antonio Brown, the subject has been broached in ...
Roethlisberger: 'I have earned the right' to criticize Steelers teammates
With 15 pro seasons, two Super Bowl rings and the seventh-most career passing yards in NFL history on his résumé, Ben Roethlisberger believes it's part ...
Steelers WR Eli Rogers returns to practice off PUP list
For his first football practice in almost 11 months, Eli Rogers put on a little extra uniform than his teammates. "I was so excited," the Pittsburgh ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me