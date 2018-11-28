Matt Feiler returns as Steelers 1st-team right tackle, Chuks Okorafor reverts to former role

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ situation going forward at right tackle began to settle itself out Wednesday.

Matt Feiler took reps with the first-team offense, Chuks Okorafor confirmed afterward. Feiler had started four consecutive games at right tackle but did not play during this past Sunday’s loss at Denver following a pec injury suffered the week before in a win at Jacksonville.

“No, no first-team,” Okorafor said of his work Wednesday. “Matt’s back, so he’s going to play Sunday. I’ll just be pretty much be playing like I used to.”

A rookie third-round pick, Okorafor was often used as an extra tight end/third tackle over the first 10 games of the season.

The Steelers’ longtime starting right tackle, Marcus Gilbert, has missed the past five games because of a knee injury. Despite coach Mike Tomlin expressing optimism that Gilbert could return to practice this week, the veteran did not practice at all Wednesday.

Feiler was not even listed on the injury report. He practiced only in limited fashion last week and said coaches sat him out against the Broncos as a precaution.

