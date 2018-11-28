Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Morgan Burnett, Bud Dupree, Vance McDonald sit out Steelers practice with injuries

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree celebrates dropping Browns running back Duke Johnson Jr. for a loss Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at Firstenergy Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Three starters joined the ranks of Pittsburgh Steelers who sat out practice Wednesday because of injury.

Safety Morgan Burnett (back), linebacker Bud Dupree (pectoral) and Vance McDonald (hip) were additions to the injury report this week, joining right tackle Marcus Gilbert as starters whose status is in question heading into Sunday night’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Burnett missed four games earlier this season because of groin and hamstring injuries. Rookie Terrell Edmunds has taken over as the Steelers’ starting strong safety in the interim.

Dupree has played in 26 of the Steelers’ 27 games over the past two seasons; McDonald has had at least seven known injuries over his two seasons with the Steelers that have caused him to miss game or practice time.

The Steelers’ defense could be buoyed by the return of defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt, who said he felt “good” in his return to practice after missing the past two games because of an elbow injury. Tuitt was listed as limited Wednesday.

Tight end Xavier Grimble (concussion protocol) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

