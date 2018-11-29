Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Success comes from Antonio Brown diversion

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster scores on a 75-yard touchdown pass in front of the Panthers' James Bradberry during the first quarter Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at Heinz Field.
Updated 10 hours ago

Ben Roethlisberger won’t commit to Antonio Brown holding his longtime role as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ No. 1 receiver . But the player who might have passed Brown for that distinction will.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has more catches and receiving yards this season than Brown. But Brown’s second-year teammate attributed his success to the attention Brown draws from opposing defenses.

“Obviously, he’s been here for (nine) years,” Smith-Schuster said of Brown. “He’s getting double teamed, triple teamed. It’s hard, you know? But he still makes his plays, and he still has the explosive plays that he’s making.

“And for me to be a young guy, me and (running back James Conner) and some of the other guys are being able to eat off his plate because of what he’s done in the past.”

Brown between 2013-17 had the most catches in NFL history of any player over a five-year span. But although he is in the top 14 in both categories this season, his 71 receptions and 974 yards rank second on the team to Smith-Schuster’s 77 and 1,055.

No player, though, has more touchdown receptions than Brown’s 11, and only Tyreek Hill has more catches of 40-plus yards in the NFL this season than Brown’s five. Smith-Schuster is tied for sixth in the league with four such explosive catches.

“He’s helped me out a lot,” Smith-Schuster said. “We always talk about just making each other better. Every day I go out and practice, I try and be the best I can be on the field, competing against him.

“When it comes to gameday, it’s just we all talk about, ‘It’s G.O.A.T. time.’ It’s time, ‘The G.O.A.T. comes alive,’ ” Smith-Schuster said. “You make your plays, on both sides. And we’ve seen it work.”

G.O.A.T. is an acronym for “greatest of all time.” And Brown, statistically at least, has a something of a stake to such a grandiose claim, at least for a receiver through age 30. That’s led to speculation that Brown might resent that Smith-Schuster could be the cusp of eclipsing him in the hierarchy of Steelers’ offense already.

Not so, Smith-Schuster said.

“There’s no consideration about me having better numbers than AB,” Smith-Schuster said.

“If you are asking if there’s a problem between me and AB or any of the other guys, that’s not happening. Obviously, we are trying to strive for one goal.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

