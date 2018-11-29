Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Vance McDonald returns to Steelers practice; Stephon Tuitt, Bud Dupree upgraded

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt celebrates a sack against the Titans Saturday Aug. 25, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt celebrates a sack against the Titans Saturday Aug. 25, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 10 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers got plenty of good news on the injury front during practice Thursday.

Three starters who are injured in some capacity had their statuses upgraded from Wednesday on the team’s injury report. Notably, starting tight end Vance McDonald was a full practice participant a day after he did not take part in practice at all because of a hip injury.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt went from limited practice Wednesday to full practice Thursday after he’d missed the previous two weeks because of an elbow injury. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (pectoral) was a limited participant Thursday after he did not practice at all Wednesday.

Also, tight end Xavier Grimble practiced fully for the second consecutive day, an indication he has progressed through concussion protocol.

Veteran safety Morgan Burnett missed a second practice in a row because of a back injury.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

