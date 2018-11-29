Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'I see myself retiring here' with Steelers

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 6:54 p.m.
Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) makes the catch as Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) defends during the first half Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Denver.
Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) makes the catch as Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) defends during the first half Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Denver.

Updated 8 hours ago

JuJu Smith-Schuster laments a mediocre time in the 40-yard dash at last year’s combine saddled him with a reputation of not being all that fast by NFL wide receiver standards.

Ultimately, it might have been the best thing for him.

Smith-Schuster’s 4.5-seconds time dropped him to late in the second round, and that landed him on the Pittsburgh Steelers instead of perhaps a struggling team or one without an advanced passing game.

“Yeah it worked out,” Smith-Schuster said Thursday. “Like I said, I think everything falls into place purposefully and … I don’t see myself playing anywhere else. I see myself retiring here.”

He’s only 25 games into his NFL career and just a week past his 22nd birthday, so Smith-Schuster is no danger of leaving via free agency yet (not until the spring of 2021, though he’d be eligible for an extension in about 14 months from now). But Smith-Schuster has 1,972 yards and 135 catches in his career, including 77 for 1,055 this season — both top five in the NFL.

He also became the first player in NFL history to have two touchdown catches of at least 95 yards when he had a 97-yard touchdown reception during Sunday’s win at Denver.

Those are just the types of plays the scouts doubted he could make.

“That was the biggest thing for me coming out of college, like, ‘He doesn’t have breakaway speed, he doesn’t have breakaway speed,’ ” Smith-Schuster said, “but, like c’mon. You’ve seen what I’ve been doing, 97 yards, 75 yards, like c’mon man. I’m out here, man. Thanks to my guys, though, it’s lit.”

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me