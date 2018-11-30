Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Stephon Tuitt, Bud Dupree expect to play vs. Chargers

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree call signals against the Browns Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at Firstenergy Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree call signals against the Browns Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at Firstenergy Stadium.

Updated 3 hours ago

Two of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting front seven are dealing with injuries, but Stephon Tuitt and Bud Dupree said they practiced fully Friday and expect to play in Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dupree is listed as questionable on the injury report, and Tuitt is not listed at all.

Tuitt has a hyperextension of his right elbow, an injury he said he has suffered in the past. During the second quarter of Sunday’s loss at Denver, Dupree tore a muscle in his left pectoral, something he also suffered at Kentucky.

Dupree said he missed two games then, but that won’t necessarily happen this time.

“But I tore out the bone in college. This time it’s just a tear in my muscle, so it’s going to be OK,” Dupree said.

Dupree said after he was injured Sunday, “It kind of limited me,” and he got an MRI earlier this week.

“I had to go through the week precautionary,” Dupree said, “but that felt good. I got a lot of treatment in a couple days. … It’s just a pain issue now; just got to fight through it.”

For Tuitt, it’s the opposite. He also has an upper-body injury on his side that faces the inside of the defense, one he has familiarity with and with how to approach it. But for Tuitt, pain management isn’t the issue.

“There’s no pain at all,” Tuitt said. “Protective precaution.”

Tuitt has missed the past two games. He’s wearing a brace on the elbow in this week but said “everything is going great.”

Dupree (4½) and Tuitt (three) have combined for more than one-sixth of the Steelers’ NFL-leading 39 sacks.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

click me