Steelers

Ola Adeniyi: 'I am ready' whenever the Steelers need me

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Steelers linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi forces a fumble by Carolina quarterback Garrett Gilbert during the second quarter Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi forces a fumble by Carolina quarterback Garrett Gilbert during the second quarter Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at Heinz Field.

Updated 3 hours ago

Late-season Friday NFL practices aren’t typically known for their physicality. But for rookie Ola Adeniyi, after sitting out for 11 weeks, he treats it that way.

“Regardless of if it’s a hard practice or not, I still go hard because whether they got me on the scout team or special teams or getting reps, I’m doing something every time,” Adeniyi said Friday. “So I am just trying to go as hard as I can to show them I still got it.”

The “them” is Steelers brass who have another 12 days to activate Adeniyi off the injured reserve list if he is going to play this season. An undrafted edge rusher from Toledo, Adeniyi was placed on IR the week before the season began because of a hamstring injury that he insists is fully healed.

The Steelers finally cleared him for practice last week, opening a 21-day window in which they must activate him if he is going to play this season.

With the Steelers carrying only three outside linebackers on their 53-man roster and Dupree listed as questionable to play Sunday because of a pectoral injury, the call for Adeniyi could be coming soon.

He asserts he’s ready if and when it does.

“I’m confident. I feel good about it,” said Adeniyi, who had three sacks in the preseason. “So if they hit me with the news, I will be ready. If not, I will be ready next week. So we will see.

“I’ve been practicing hard, doing what I have to do, showing what I can do. … It’s really just up to them to see what their move is, and I’ll just try to wait it out.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

