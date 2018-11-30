Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Morgan Burnett, Marcus Gilbert likely out; TEs ready

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 4:21 p.m.
The Steelers' Morgan Burnett leaps over Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after a run Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Pittsburgh Steelers likely will again play without veterans Morgan Burnett and Marcus Gilbert on Sunday. But the Steelers will have their full complement of tight ends when they host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Burnett, a safety who has a back injury, was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report. Gilbert, the starting right tackle who has a knee ailment, was listed as out. Gilbert will miss his sixth consecutive game and seventh this season. Although this likely will be the first game Burnett will miss because of the back injury, he missed five games this season because of a groin injury.

Terrell Edmunds took Burnett’s starting job during that early-season span. Matt Feiler started five of the six games Gilbert has missed, and Feiler is expected to reclaim that spot Sunday after rookie Chuks Okorafor started at right tackle last week at Denver.

Feiler was recovering from a pectoral muscle last week but was not listed on the injury report this week.

Tight ends Vance McDonald (hip) and Xavier Grimble (concussion protocol) were cleared to play after each suffered injuries Sunday. Grimble practiced all week, and McDonald missed only Wednesday’s session.

Two players missing time for personal reasons also were on the Steelers’ status report. Reserve defensive back Cameron Sutton missed Friday’s practice and is officially considered questionable for Sunday. Reserve offensive lineman B.J. Finney returned Friday after missing two prior practices this week and will play.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

