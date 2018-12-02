PSU's Marcus Allen making NFL debut for Steelers vs. Chargers, James Washington inactive

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn State alum Marcus Allen, a rookie fifth-round pick, will make his NFL debut Sunday night for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Allen, a safety, is expected to play as the dime defensive back when the Steelers utilize six defensive backs. He replaces veteran safety Morgan Burnett in that role; Burnett will miss his sixth game of this season, this time because of a back injury.

The next man up at dime when Burnett was previously was out was Cameron Sutton. But Sutton missed practice Friday because of personal reasons and is not active for Sunday’s game.

Sutton is inactive for the first time this season. Scratched for the second time is rookie receiver James Washington, the second-round pick who has just eight catches and was the target of criticism from Ben Roethlisberger this week after his awkward dive for a deep pass during last week’s loss at Denver.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt returns to the Steelers’ lineup after missing two games because of an elbow injury, reverting L.T. Walton back to the inactive list.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree is active and will play despite a pectoral injury that put him at about a half week’s worth of practice and left him, officially, as questionable to play.

Perhaps as insurance for Dupree, the Steelers on Saturday added edge rusher Ola Adeniyi to the active roster off of injured reserve. Adeniyi, an undrafted rookie from Toledo, had three sacks in the preseason.

The Steelers other inactives were rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive tackle Zach Banner and erstwhile starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert. Gilbert is missing his sixth straight game because of a knee injury.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.